Yanzhou Coal proposes spinoff, listing of Australia unit

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Friday that it plans to spin off and list its Australian unit Yancoal Australia after a merger between the unit and Gloucester Coal Ltd is complete.

“Yancoal Australia will be separately listed on the ASX (Australian stock exchange) and the company’s percentage holding in the issued share capital of Yancoal Australia will be reduced from 100 percent to 78 percent,” Yanzhou Coal said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

