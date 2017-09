Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yapi Kredi Koray GYO AS :

* Secures 7.5 million lira ($3.07 million) spot loan from Vakifbank with 1 year maturity

* Says interest rate is 10.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4407 liras)