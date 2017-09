ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi Bank posted a net profit of 428.2 million lira ($205 million) for the second quarter on Thursday, slightly above a Reuters poll forecast of 422 million lira.

Second-quarter net profit fell from 620.8 million lira in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 2.0895 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)