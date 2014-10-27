Turkey's Yapi Kredi Q3 profit falls 9 percent, misses forecast

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a larger-than-expected 9 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit to 404.7 million lira ($181.4 million), its balance sheet showed on Monday.

The Istanbul-based bank had been expected to make 425.4 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of eight brokerages.

Its loans and receivables were 112.6 billion lira at the end of the third quarter.