ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi Bank said on Tuesday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue a total nominal 300 million lira ($167 million) worth of bills.

The planned issues consisted of a nominal 250 million lira of 176-day bills and 50 million lira of 294-day bills, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. The total issue could be raised to 400 million lira if there is sufficient demand. ($1 = 1.7972 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)