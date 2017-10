ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi borrowed $1 billion through its 10-year subordinated bond at a final yield of 5.5 percent, bankers said on Thursday.

Yapi Kredi last week mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit to handle the issue. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)