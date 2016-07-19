FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Yapi Kredi cancels US$550m 4.5% July 2023 bond ahead of settlement
July 19, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Yapi Kredi cancels US$550m 4.5% July 2023 bond ahead of settlement

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi has cancelled its US$550m 4.5% July 2023 Eurobond, which was due to settle today.

The bond priced last Tuesday via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and UniCredit, before the attempted military coup in the country.

"Yap ve Kredi Bankas wishes to thank investors who participated in the 7yr USD transaction, which priced on 12 July 2016," it said in a statement.

"In light of recent events in Turkey, Yap ve Kredi Bankas has decided to cancel the transaction, which had been scheduled to settle today, and to revisit the market at a later date subject to market conditions." (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
