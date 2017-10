ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 33.3 percent to 541.5 million lira ($300.65 million), exceeding a Reuters forecast of 447 million lira.

Yapi Kredi’s third-quarter net profit was 406.1 million lira in the same period of 2011.

Net interest income in the quarter rose to 1.2 billion lira, versus 864.5 million lira a year ago. ($1 = 1.8011 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)