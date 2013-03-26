UPDATE 1-Talks continue on sale of Yapi Kredi's insurance arm

(Adds share reaction, details)

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Tuesday that talks were continuing on a sale of its insurance business after sources said Germany’s Allianz had agreed to buy it for nearly 950 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Monday that Allianz would buy Yapi Kredi Sigorta’s core insurance arm and a majority stake in its pension unit in a deal likely to be announced in the coming days.

“Our talks and work on the subject are not finalised yet and a deal has not been signed yet,” the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Yapi Kredi Sigorta shares were up 1.2 percent at 21.80 lira by 0815 GMT, valuing the company at more than 2.2 billion lira ($1.2 billion) and outperforming the broader index, which rose 0.2 percent.

Japanese company Dai-ichi Life Insurance and Zurich Insurance had also been in the race for Yapi Kredi Sigorta, whose parent company Yapi Kredi Bank is owned by Turkish group Koc Holding and Italian bank UniCredit .

The sources said Dai-ichi had been bidding for only the life insurance business of Yapi Kredi Sigorta and that the bank preferred to sell the unit in one block.

With a population of nearly 75 million whose average age is under 30, Turkey offers lucrative growth opportunities for global insurers.

Government initiatives to encourage saving through private placement plans, which became effective from the beginning of 2013, have made the business more attractive. ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)