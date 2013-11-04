FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Yapi Kredi Q3 net profit meets expectations
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Yapi Kredi Q3 net profit meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a third quarter net profit of 1.63 billion lira ($808 million) on Monday, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.62 billion lira, on the back of the sale in March of its insurance unit.

Yapi Kredi, owned by Turkey’s Koc Holding and Italy’s UniCredit, sold its insurance unit Yapi Kredi Sigorta for $883 million to Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz eight months ago.

$1 = 2.0170 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.