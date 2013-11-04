Turkey's Yapi Kredi Q3 net profit meets expectations

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a third quarter net profit of 1.63 billion lira ($808 million) on Monday, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.62 billion lira, on the back of the sale in March of its insurance unit.

Yapi Kredi, owned by Turkey’s Koc Holding and Italy’s UniCredit, sold its insurance unit Yapi Kredi Sigorta for $883 million to Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz eight months ago.