ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi , a joint venture between Koc Holding and Italy’s Unicredit, said on Friday it had signed a one-year snydicated loan in two tranches for $264 million and 864.5 million euros.

The total cost of the loan stood at LIBOR +1.45 percent and EURIBOR +1.45 percent, Yapi Kredi said in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.