ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi Bank has signed two loan deals with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) worth a total $500 million, Yapi Kredi said on Wednesday.

They consisted of a maximum 18-year, $150 million loan for goods and services financing and a separate maximum 10-year loan of $350 million for import financing. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)