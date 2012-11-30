FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yapi Kredi to sell its non-performing loans
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Yapi Kredi to sell its non-performing loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, owned by UniCredit SpA and Koc Holding, said on Friday it was selling non-performing loans worth a total of 626 million lira ($350.50 million) for 66.8 million lira.

Yapi Kredi will sell the loan portfolio to asset management firms Girisim Varlik Yonetimi, LBT Varlik Yonetimi, Istanbul Varlik Yonetimi, and Anadolu Varlik Yonetimi by Dec. 5, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7860 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

