Turkey's Yapi Kredi sees 2012 loan growth up to 18 pct

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, a joint venture between Koc Holding and Italy’s Unicredit, expects loan growth of 17 to 18 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Faik Acikalin said.

Acikalin said Yapi Kredit would outperform the Turkish banking sector’s expected loan growth of 15 percent.

Yapi Kredi expects deposit growth of 15 percent in 2012, higher than the expected growth of 12 to 13 percent for the banking sector, he said.

Acikalin also said the Turkish and Italian owners were happy with bank’s growth performance, and Unicredit saw the bank as an indispensable asset.