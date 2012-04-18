FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Yapi Kredi sees 2012 loan growth up to 18 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Yapi Kredi sees 2012 loan growth up to 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, a joint venture between Koc Holding and Italy’s Unicredit, expects loan growth of 17 to 18 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Faik Acikalin said.

Acikalin said Yapi Kredit would outperform the Turkish banking sector’s expected loan growth of 15 percent.

Yapi Kredi expects deposit growth of 15 percent in 2012, higher than the expected growth of 12 to 13 percent for the banking sector, he said.

Acikalin also said the Turkish and Italian owners were happy with bank’s growth performance, and Unicredit saw the bank as an indispensable asset.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Ece Toksabay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.