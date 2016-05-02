Turkey's Yapi Kredi bank beats expectations with Q1 profit

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi bank posted a first quarter net profit of 704.3 million lira ($250 million) on Monday, a 40.6 percent rise on the same period a year ago and higher than the expectation in a Reuters poll.

Yapi Kredi posted a net profit of 500.8 million lira in the same period a year ago. It had been expected to post a profit of 663 million lira, according to six analysts in the Reuters poll.