Turkey's Yapi Kredi bank beats expectations with Q1 profit
May 2, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Yapi Kredi bank beats expectations with Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yapi Kredi bank posted a first quarter net profit of 704.3 million lira ($250 million) on Monday, a 40.6 percent rise on the same period a year ago and higher than the expectation in a Reuters poll.

Yapi Kredi posted a net profit of 500.8 million lira in the same period a year ago. It had been expected to post a profit of 663 million lira, according to six analysts in the Reuters poll.

$1 = 2.8030 liras Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

