Yara sees bigger synergies from Brazilian deal
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

Yara sees bigger synergies from Brazilian deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara expects synergies worth $50 million a year from a Brazilian acquisition, around twice as much as it predicted earlier, the firm said on Friday.

“When we first announced the deal, we went with a more conservative estimate of the synergies, but raised the figure after having more time to study the deal,” a company spokesman said.

Yara agreed to buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge last December in a deal valued at $750 million. It predicted minimum annul synergies of $25 million.

Yara will consolidate the new business from Aug 1, it said on Friday.

