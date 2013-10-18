FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yara, BASF mull joint U.S. ammonia plant
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Yara, BASF mull joint U.S. ammonia plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Chemicals firm BASF and Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara may invest in a “world scale” ammonia plant around the U.S. Gulf Coast, Yara said in a statement on Friday.

“Yara, with its global ammonia network and market expertise, seeks to increase its presence in the United States,” it said in a statement. “BASF, which has a strong presence in the United States, is currently a major user of ammonia for its U.S. downstream manufacturing activities and intends to further strengthen its backward integration.”

The details of the potential investment, including its size, cost and location, are under discussion, Yara added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.