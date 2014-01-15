FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Yara is fined NOK 295 mln over bribes
January 15, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Yara is fined NOK 295 mln over bribes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara has been fined 295 million Norwegian crowns ($48.49 million) by Norwegian police in a corruption case involving bribes in the company’s businesses in Libya, India and Switzerland, the company said on Wednesday.

“The Board of Yara International ASA has informed the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime that the company acknowledges guilt and accepts a corporate fine,” the company said in a statement.

$1 = 6.0844 Norwegian krones Reporting by Terje Solsvik

