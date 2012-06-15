FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yara appoints executives amid corruption probe
June 15, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Yara appoints executives amid corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Oslo-based Yara, the world’s largest maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed several new executives on Friday to replace officials charged with corruption in a probe of the company.

Yara said it appointed Torgeir Kvidal as chief financial officer and Jan Duerloo as head of upstream.

Both had been filling these positions on an acting basis since mid-May when the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime filed charges against their predecessors. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
