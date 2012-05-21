Yara appoints acting CFO amid corruption probe

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Yara, the world’s largest maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed an acting chief financial officer and a head of upstream operations after two of its executives were charged in a corruption probe.

The firm appointed Torgeir Kvidal acting CFO and Jan Duerloo as acting Head of Upstream after its executives agreed to stand down until their case is resolved.

Chief Financial Officer Hallgeir Storvik and Head of Upstream Tor Holba were temporarily detained for questioning by Norwegian police on Friday on suspicion of “gross corruption”. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)