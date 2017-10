OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara has agreed to lift is stake in Ethiopian Potash project Ethiopotash BC to 51 percent from 16.67 percent, it said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“Estimated capacity for the Dallol project is 1-1.5 million tons potash per year, with resources of more than 30 years mining,” Yara said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)