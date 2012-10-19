Yara sees Europe's farmers holding out with fertiliser purchases

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara expects that European farmers will delay their fertiliser purchases this autumn ahead of the upcoming nitrate season, the firm’s top executive said on Friday.

“We have seen a cautious behaviour in Europe, and the farmers are ‘sitting a bit on the fence,’ and we do believe that they now are now sitting and waiting as they did last year,” Chief Executive Joergen Haslestad told a news conference. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Oliver Stolen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)