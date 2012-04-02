FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yara buys 20 pct stake in Canada's IC Potash Group
April 2, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

Yara buys 20 pct stake in Canada's IC Potash Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Yara said on Monday it had agreed to invest about 40 million Canadian dollars ($40.0 million) in a 19.9 percent stake in Canada’s IC Potash Group (ICP) in a private placement transaction.

Yara, the world’s biggest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker, said it would aquire 30.13 million common shares in ICP at a price of $1.32 per share.

The firm said it had also entered into an off-take arrangement for 30 percent of all products produced by ICP’s Ochoa project in New Mexico for a period of 15 years, and discussed the possibility of establishing a jointly held entity for the purpose of marketing the project’s products.

