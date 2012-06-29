Yara investigation confirms irregular payments

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara said on Friday an external investigation had confirmed earlier information on a number of irregular payments related to processes in Libya, India and Switzerland.

Yara had hired a law firm to conduct a broad external investigation after discovering “unacceptable” payments to consultants and other persons associated with suppliers, and notified Norwegian authorities.

“Until the Oekokrim investigation is completed, Yara cannot conclude on questions related to responsibility of individuals or individual companies,” the firm said.