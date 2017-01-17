FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Former Yara legal chief sentenced to 7 years for corruption
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 17, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Former Yara legal chief sentenced to 7 years for corruption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from verdict)

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Norwegian appeals court sentenced the former chief legal officer of fertiliser-maker Yara International, Kendrick Wallace, to seven years in prison in a bribery case, it said on Tuesday.

The Borgarting Appeal Courts, a regional court in southeast Norway, upheld 71-year-old Wallace's guilt in December . Wallace, an American, had originally been convicted to 2-1/2 years in prison by a lower court.

Prosecutors had originally accused four Yara executives of paying bribes to officials in India and Libya, but only Wallace was convicted in the appeals case, while the three others were acquitted.

In a statement, the appeals court said Wallace, whose responsibilities included anti-corruption work, had been "very central" to Yara's crimes, and that the violations appeared to be "well planned".

He had not personally benefited from the bribes, the court added.

Wallace's lawyer was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.