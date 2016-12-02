FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway jury acquits former Yara CEO of corruption
December 2, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 9 months ago

Norway jury acquits former Yara CEO of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The jury of a Norwegian appeals court on Friday acquitted former Yara Chief Executive Thorleif Enger and two other former top executives of in a bribery case, reversing the verdict of a lower court.

The Borgarting Appeals Court upheld a guilty verdict of former chief legal officer Kendrick Wallace, while Enger was acquitted along with Tor Holba and Daniel Clauw.

Under the court's rules, judges will now meet to decide whether to accept or reject the jury's verdicts.

Prosecutors had accused them of paying around $8 million in bribes to officials in India and Libya. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

