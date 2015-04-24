UPDATE 1-Yara core profit beats forecasts, net income lags

(Adds detail)

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara beat quarterly core earnings forecasts on Friday, though net profit missed expectations due to foreign exchange losses and a writedown in Libya.

Yara, the world’s biggest nitrate fertiliser maker, said the global outlook for farming profits and various farming incentives continued to support demand, despite lower commodity prices, but high exports from China have pushed commodity nitrogen prices down during the quarter.

Global nitrogen-based fertiliser capacity dropped over the past year because of lost production in Ukraine and Egypt but China, which produces at a relatively high cost, filled that gap and its exports will continue to move prices, Yara said.

“The planned capacity additions outside China over the next years will not fully displace Chinese urea exports, indicating that the latter will continue to be key to global nitrogen pricing also going forward,” Yara said in a statement.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before one-off items rose to 5.74 billion crowns ($732 million) from 3.83 billion crowns a year ago, beating analyst expectations for 5.42 billion crowns. .

But its net profit fell to 729 million crowns from 1.77 billion a year earlier, well short of forecasts for 2.71 billion, as it took a 1.8 billion crown currency loss from the dollar’s firming and a 929 million crown writedown on its Libyan business.

Although the strong dollar had a negative impact, a weaker euro and lower gas prices have improved the relative competitiveness of European fertilizer capacity and Yara expects its European energy costs for both the second and third quarters to fall.

The firm previously disclosed the Libyan charge but analyst expectations did not reflect this item.