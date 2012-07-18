FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2012

Yara Q2 earnings top forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Wednesday and said global grain markets remained tight, supporting fertiliser demand.

“Second-quarter nitrogen fertiliser deliveries in Europe were primarily for immediate consumption, but pre-buying incentives for the new season are stronger than a year ago, given the recent strengthening of grain prices,” the firm said.

April-June adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose 47 percent to 5.20 billion Norwegian crowns ($850.60 million), beating expectations for a 30 percent rise to 4.47 billion. ($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
