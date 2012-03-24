Swiss investigate firm regarding Yara payments probe

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - A Swiss company is being investigated in connection with suspected corruption uncovered by Norwegian firm Yara International, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors said on Saturday.

“The Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office has opened a penal procedure against a Swiss company suspected of corruption and forgery of documents,” Jeannette Balmer, spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, said in a statement.

The office declined to name the company.

Balmer said the office had complied with requests for judicial assistance from Norway since last October and had passed along a large quantity of evidence.

One of the world’s largest fertiliser companies, Yara International said on Friday it had uncovered “unacceptable payments” at its joint venture in Switzerland.

Yara said it had told Norwegian police about the findings, which follow last year’s discovery of possible offences in connection with the establishment of Yara’s Libyan Norwegian Fertiliser Company.