Dec 30 (Reuters) - Yaroslavl Tyre Plant OJSC :

* Concludes one-year loan agreement with Kordiant for up to 1 billion roubles ($17.7 million) at no more than 25 pct per annum Source text: bit.ly/13GPcwq Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)