China's Yashili shares fall 5.7 pct after profit warning
January 14, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's Yashili shares fall 5.7 pct after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Yashili International Holdings Ltd, a unit of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after the Chinese milk powder maker warned its 2014 annual profit was expected to fall about 40 percent.

The stocks fell to HK$2.15, their biggest drop since Nov 4, lagging a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

French dairy giant Danone SA said in October it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Yashili. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

