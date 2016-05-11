FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yaskawa Information Systems to offer early-retirement program
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 11, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yaskawa Information Systems to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :

* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 40 years old to 58 years old as of April 1

* Says offering period from June 3 to June 17

* Says it expects 40 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 20

* Says a premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants and eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2ZNbdC

Further company Coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.