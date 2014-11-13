FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Orix to buy software maker Yayoi for over $691 million - source
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 13, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Orix to buy software maker Yayoi for over $691 million - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dollar conversion in first paragraph to $691 million from $691 billion)

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691 million), a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

Orix will buy a 99.9 percent stake in Yayoi from MBK, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is not public yet.

1 US dollar = 115.7200 Japanese yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.