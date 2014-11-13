CORRECTED-Orix to buy software maker Yayoi for over $691 million - source

(Corrects dollar conversion in first paragraph to $691 million from $691 billion)

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691 million), a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

Orix will buy a 99.9 percent stake in Yayoi from MBK, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is not public yet.