Dec 14 (Reuters) - Reuters will move a series of sports yearenders looking back at 2012 from Monday Dec. 17.

Overall yearender - Monday 0200 GMT

American professional sport - Monday

Asian review - Monday

Best quotes of the year - Monday

Timeline - Monday

London Olympics - Tuesday

Soccer - Tuesday

Tennis - Tuesday

Golf - Wednesday

Cricket - Wednesday

Rugby - Wednesday

Cycling - Thursday

Motor racing - Thursday

Major league baseball - Thursday

Basketball - Friday

NFL - Friday

Ice Hockey - Friday