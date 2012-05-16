FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Yell's digital drive continues, buys website builder
May 16, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Yell's digital drive continues, buys website builder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Buys Moonfruit for 18 mln stg

* Moonfruit.com to remain a sub-brand

May 16 (Reuters) - British directories publisher Yell Group Plc b ought do-it-yourself website designer Moonfruit Ltd for 18 million pounds ($28.99 million) in its ongoing attempt to transform itself from a print-dominated business to a Web-driven entity.

Yell’s shares jumped as much as 11 percent to 3.56 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. The stock, that has shed more than 39 percent value this year, was up 5 percent at 3.36 pence at 0807 GMT.

The debt-laden company, which was relatively slow in adapting to the shift to online advertising, would use its cash reserves to fund the deal, Yell said in a statement.

Moonfruit.com, which would remain a sub-brand, would help small and medium businesses enhance their online presence on mobile and social media, Yell said.

Last July, it acquired Znode - which makes software to build ecommerce sites.

Directory publishers like Yell and its Canadian counterpart Yellow Media Inc have been struggling to stem the slide in their print businesses and pare huge debt loads, as more people turn to Internet-based giants like Google to find local listings.

