Yellow Media says CEO to step down
March 21, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Yellow Media says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Canadian telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Ltd said Chief Executive Marc Tellier will step down and that it had appointed a committee to search for his replacement.

Directory publishers such as Yellow Media and the UK-based Hibu Plc have been struggling to pay off debt as they look to transform themselves into digital companies from print-oriented businesses.

Tellier, who has led the Yellow Pages Group since 2001, will remain with the group until the new CEO is appointed, but no later than Aug. 15, the company said.

