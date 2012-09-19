FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yellow Media says court suspends debt payments ahead of hearing
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Yellow Media says court suspends debt payments ahead of hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s Yellow Media Inc said the Quebec Supreme Court suspended all its debt-related obligations starting from Sept. 30, as it readies to consider the company’s recapitalization plan next month.

Following the order, the company said it will not pay C$25 million in principal repayment due on Oct. 1.

In July, Yellow Media revealed plans to cut its C$1.8 billion debt by more than half and revamp its board as it struggles to move its telephone directory business to an online model.

The company’s stock is valued at C$31.2 million ($31.97 million).

Earlier this month, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the recapitalization plan after debtholders and shareholders voted in favor.

Shares of Montreal, Quebec-based Yellow Media closed at 6.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

