FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Yellow Media lays out plan to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Yellow Media lays out plan to cut debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Yellow Media Inc said it plans to more than halve its C$1.8 billion debt and revamp its board as the company struggles to move its telephone directory business away from print to an online model.

The company, with a market valuation of about C$19 million, will issue notes, warrants and cash as it aims to cut its debt load to C$850 million, part of which will be due in 2018 at the earliest.

The recapitalization plan includes an exchange of credit facilities and medium-term notes of C$1.8 billion of its debt, the company said in a statement.

The company said its annual interest expense will also be cut by about C$45 million following the recapitalization, which is expected to close by the end of September.

Yellow Media has also set up a search committee of up to five members to select a new board of directors.

Stikeman Elliott LLP and Russell Hill Advisory Services Inc are Yellow Media’s legal advisers for the recapitalization.

Shares of the Montreal-based company were up 40 percent at 3.5 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.