FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yellow Media revenue falls as print business declines
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Yellow Media revenue falls as print business declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc said revenue fell as print segment sales continued to be weak but posted a net profit.

Net profit from continuing operations was C$67.7 million ($68.0 million), or 12 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with a net loss of C$20.7 million, or 5 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier when it recorded higher cash taxes and other charges.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 18 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to C$286.5 million. ($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.