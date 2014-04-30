FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yelp's revenue jumps as mobile advertising revenue rises
April 30, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Yelp's revenue jumps as mobile advertising revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, reported a 66 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher revenue from local advertising on mobile devices as more customers use smartphones and tablets for information.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $4.8 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $76.4 million from $46.1 million. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

