Yelp's revenue jumps on higher advertising sales

July 28 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, reported a 50.8 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more businesses advertised on its platform.

However, Yelp reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $133.9 million from $88.8 million.