Yelp revenue rises 40 pct, CFO to step down
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Yelp revenue rises 40 pct, CFO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Consumer review website operator Yelp Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue and said Chief Financial Officer Rob Krolik would step down.

The company reported a net loss of $22.2 million, or 29 cents per share, attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $32.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $153.7 million from $109.9 million. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

