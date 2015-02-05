FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Yelp reports slower growth in website visitor numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc, operator of the consumer review website Yelp.com, said growth in its average monthly unique visitors slowed to 13 percent from 39 percent a year earlier, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

The company reported net income of $32.7 million, or 42 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $2.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $109.9 million as Yelp’s business customers spent more to advertise on the company’s mobile and web platforms. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

