CORRECTED-Yelp reports lower-than-expected revenue, shares fall
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Yelp reports lower-than-expected revenue, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say analysts expected a “profit” of 1 cent per share, not “loss” of 1 cent)

April 29 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending the company’s shares down 15 percent in extended trading.

Yelp’s net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 55 percent to $118.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 1 cent per share and revenue of $120 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
