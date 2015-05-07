Consumer review website operator Yelp exploring sale - WSJ

May 7 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-based company is working with investment bankers and it has been in touch with potential buyers in recent weeks, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1F1gMnU)

Yelp could not be immediately reached for comment.

A deal isn’t imminent, the paper cited one of the people as saying, and it’s possible Yelp will decide against a sale. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)