Donors pledge $6.4 bln in aid to Yemen
September 4, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Donors pledge $6.4 bln in aid to Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A group of international donors pledged $6.4 billion of aid to Yemen, to help the impoverished country rebuild after it was hit by political unrest and an insurgency waged by Al Qaeda, a senior World Bank official said on Tuesday.

“The total number is $6.396 billion, to fund the short term and portions of the long term,” Inger Andersen, vice president for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank, said at a donors’ meeting in Riyadh.

The figure includes $3.25 billion in aid already pledged earlier by Saudi Arabia, of which a $1 billion loan has been paid to Yemen’s central bank. The United States and Britain are among other donors.

