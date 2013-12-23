FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen shuts international airports due to strike -officials
December 23, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Yemen shuts international airports due to strike -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Yemen shut its international airports on Monday after workers at its civil aviation authority went on strike, officials at the transport ministry and airports said.

The strike was due to a dispute with the finance ministry over the independence of the civil aviation authority, an official at the transport ministry said. The finance ministry froze the authority’s funds, he said.

“The strike is ongoing until our demands are met,” the official said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly to media. Officials at Sanaa, Aden and Mukalla airports confirmed the shutdown. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
