Al Qaeda-linked group takes credit for Yemen ministry attack

SANAA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An al Qaeda-linked group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack on the Yemeni defence ministry in which at least 52 people were killed, the country’s worst militant assault in 18 months.

“In pursuance of the policy of targetting pilotless planes operation rooms, the mujahideen (holy fighters) have heavily struck one of these rooms in the Ministry of Defence headquarters,” Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) said in a Twitter message posted in the early hours o Friday.

The group is an offshoot of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by Patrick Graham)