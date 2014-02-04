FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion hits bus carrying Yemeni soldiers - police, witnesses
#Al Qaeda
February 4, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Explosion hits bus carrying Yemeni soldiers - police, witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a bus carrying Yemeni soldiers in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday causing several casualties, a police source and witnesses said.

The police source said eight people had been wounded, three of whom were in critical condition.

Yemen has been hit by turmoil since mass protests in 2011 eventually forced out long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The country, which neighbours Saudi Arabia and is home to one of al Qaeda’s most active branches, is wrestling with instability, internal conflicts and poor governance. (Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
