FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arab central banks back relocation of Yemen's central bank
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Arab central banks back relocation of Yemen's central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Arab central bank governors said on Friday they supported a move by Yemen's exiled government to relocate the war-torn country's central bank to Aden.

At a meeting in Morocco on Thursday Arab central banks said they backed the decision to relocate the central bank and would provide it with "necessary support", according to a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.

Yemen's exiled government on Sunday appointed a new central bank governor and said it would move the bank's headquarters from the rebel-held capital Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden, the main foothold of fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The central bank has been the last bastion of the impoverished country's financial system amid a civil war and is effectively running the economy, according to central bank officials and diplomats.

Hadi is backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been waging an offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces since 2014.

The government has accused the Houthis of squandering some $4 billion on the war effort from central bank reserves, though the Houthis say the funds were used to finance imports of food and medicine. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.